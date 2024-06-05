Man(62) Nabbed Over Rape

A 62-year-old man from Chimanimani has been arrested in connection with multiple cases of rape and murder.

Police have confirmed the arrest of 62-year-old Daniel Chauke of Derera village under Chief Ngorima, who is facing three counts of murder and rape as well as nine other separate rape charges.

Chauke, who was on the police wanted list for suspected stock theft, was arrested on the 27th of last month in Usanga suburb of Chipinge after a tip off.

Circumstances are that on the 26th of last month, Chauke allegedly raped and murdered a 45-year-old Celia Maponese of Chipinge who was on her way to attend a family function in Mabheka area.

Police reportedly found the suspect in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone.

Chauke is also linked to several other rape cases which are being investigated.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Chauke’s arrest.

While Chauke will have his day in court, there is a sense of relief among residents of Chipinge who have been living fear.

“We are now living in fear of the unknown especially us as women given that we are the ones who moves at,” said a Chipinge resident.

“As you know our buses leave town as early as 2 am and now with the rife in rape cases it’s no longer safe to travel.We call upon the judiciary services to impose extra harsh penalties to those found guilty of rape and murder so that it serve as a warning to other on how bad crime is,” said another.

The suspect is in police custody and expected to appear in court soon.

