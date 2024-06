Consumers Hit With Counterfeit Goods

CONSUMERS in Bulawayo have raised concern over the increase of counterfeit goods in the city’s informal markets.

Dotted along busy streets and tucked into corners in high-density suburbs, a new breed of shops has sprouted.

The informal shops offer a convenient pit stop for residents, but a closer look reveals worrying facts as most of the goods are counterfeit.

