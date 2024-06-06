Emmerson Is My Son: Advocate Chamisa

By A Correspondent

Speaking at the funeral of veteran opposition activist Murisi Zwizwai in Harare on Monday, Advocate Nelson Chamisa paid tribute to the late politician, describing him as a hardworking and dedicated leader.

“Mr. Zwizwai was a leader and a champion of the people’s struggle.

He was a mentor and a special consultant in politics; we all learnt from him,” Chamisa remarked, highlighting Zwizwai’s significant contributions to the opposition movement.

Addressing criticisms labeling him as a weak leader, Chamisa emphasized his commitment to Zimbabwe’s future.

“I have a task to complete. President Tsvangirai and President Mugabe gave me a special assignment to become the father of the country,” Chamisa declared.

He further underscored his vision for Zimbabwe’s prosperity, adding a bold statement about his leadership role.

“This means even Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa is my son,” Chamisa asserted, reinforcing his position as a central figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

