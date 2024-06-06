Is Zim Still Open For Business?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe, emphasizing the country’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with Korea and other nations to achieve shared growth and prosperity.

Addressing delegations at the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, the President highlighted Zimbabwe’s openness for business.

He lamented that the illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries over the past 23 years have hindered progress, counteracting the summit’s theme of mutual benefit and development.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...