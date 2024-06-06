Mabaya, Nyoni To Stay At Anfield

Liverpool have confirmed their retained list of 2024 and Zimbabwean pair of Isaac Mabaya and Trey Nyoni will remain at the club.

The two youngsters are part of the U21 team but have both featured for the senior team.

16-year-old Nyoni, who joined the Reds in October, made his senior debut in February.

Mabaya, 19, didn’t feature much in the just ended campaign due to injuries.

He only made five league appearances for the U21 side.

Meanwhile, the players released by Liverpool include seniors Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, Academy graduates Melkamu Frauendorf, Mateusz Musialowski and Adam Lewis.

Juniors Nathan Giblin, Francis Gyimah, Luke Hewitson, Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington will also leave the Reds following the expiry of their deals.

