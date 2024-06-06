Hopewell Chin’ono Publicly Recommended Fake NHS Scientist Before She Duped British Citizen of USD 17,000

Spread the love

COS FRAUD: She poses behind the NHS logo as if she works for them, when she doesn't at all. Her is Rumbidzai Madiri, and last year Dec she took £17,000 from a client promising COS would be produced. She now says she is an "asina mbonje," agent, saying she was just a messenger,… pic.twitter.com/Ftertt8HEY — ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 4, 2024

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Opaque activist Hopewell Chin’ono endorsed Rumbidzai Madiri, who falsely claims to be a National Health Service (NHS) scientist before defrauding a British citizen of GBP17,000.

Chin’ono’s Facebook posts from November 2023 explicitly recommend Madiri, praising her with the words, “A smart mind makes everything look good👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿”. In his posts, he acknowledged her public claims of being an NHS scientist, giving her a veneer of credibility.

However, it has now emerged that Madiri has been posing in photographs behind the NHS logo, misleading the public into believing she works for the organization, when in fact she does not. This deceptive appearance facilitated her fraudulent activities.

In December 2023, Madiri took £17,000 from a British client, promising to produce Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) papers. Despite her claims of being merely a messenger or “asina mbonje” agent, recordings reveal that she acted as a supplier of COS papers, contradicting her defense.

When approached for comment prior to publication, Madiri reacted angrily, raising her voice and disrupting conversations instead of acknowledging her wrongdoing.

This revelation raises significant concerns about how such endorsements can mislead the public and cause substantial harm. Authorities and potential victims are urged to come forward and share their experiences to prevent further fraud.

**ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM?**

If you have been similarly affected or have any information regarding this case, please contact us. Your story could help others avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...