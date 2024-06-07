Of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZigED Economy

By A Correspondent

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana recently lauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his efforts in addressing various economic challenges facing Zimbabwe.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Mangwana highlighted several issues that Mnangagwa claims to have resolved, referring to his accomplishments as “ZiGing” the economy.

Mangwana’s post enumerated the key problems Mnangagwa tackled during his tenure: “ONE BY ONE: We had a fuel problem- ED solved it. We had a passport problem- ED solved it. We had a number plate problem- ED solved it. We had a currency problem- ED ZiG(ED) it. #Hohodeyi?”

The term “ZiGing” appears to be a coined phrase by Mangwana, combining Mnangagwa’s initials (ED) with the word “zig,” suggesting a swift and effective maneuver in addressing these economic issues.

This expression underscores the administration’s attempt to present Mnangagwa as a decisive leader who can navigate the country’s complex economic landscape.

Among the highlighted achievements, Mangwana noted that the persistent fuel shortages have been addressed under Mnangagwa’s leadership. Additionally, the long-standing problems related to obtaining passports and vehicle number plates have also seen improvements.

The mention of “ZiGing” the currency problem points to the government’s efforts to stabilize Zimbabwe’s currency, which has been a significant challenge amid hyperinflation and economic instability.

Mangwana’s post concludes with the hashtag “#Hohodeyi,” a Shona term that can be translated as a call for acknowledgment or applause, implying that Mnangagwa’s actions deserve recognition and praise.

This self-congratulatory message from the government spokesman comes at a time when Zimbabweans continue to face economic hardships, including high inflation, unemployment, and other systemic issues.

The administration’s narrative of having solved these problems is likely aimed at bolstering Mnangagwa’s image as an effective leader ahead of future political contests.

Critics, however, may question the long-term sustainability of these solutions and the broader impact on the everyday lives of Zimbabweans.

As the government touts these accomplishments, the real measure of success will be seen in the tangible improvements experienced by the population.

