Ster-Kinekor Kicked Out Of Sam Levy

Ster-Kinekor, a major cinema chain in Zimbabwe, is set to close its branch at Sam Levy Village in Harare after the landlord decided not to renew the lease, which ends on June 30.

According to Ster-Kinekor, the landlord intends to use the space for different purposes.

“The landlord has made the unexpected decision to repurpose the space and shift its focus away from cinema.

“Nevertheless, the legacy is far from over and we are actively searching for a new, suitable location to carry on with our innovative business model.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude for the memories and joy this cinema has brought to many over the years. For now, we look forward to continue welcoming you to our Bulawayo and Joina City cinemas whilst we finalize on our next location/s.” reads a statement from Ster-Kinekor.

