Baba Harare Quits Jiti Music, Shifts to Gospel

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Harare, June 8, 2024 – In a heartfelt statement released on Saturday, popular Zimbabwean musician Baba Harare announced a significant transformation in his music career. “To all my fans and followers. I have been on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. Thank you for being my supporters, support network, and above all, my partners on this musical journey,” he expressed.

Baba Harare revealed that he will be transitioning from secular music to Gospel music as part of his personal metamorphosis. “I want you to be the first to be informed that as part of my metamorphosis, my music will also be changing. I will be transitioning from secular music to Gospel music. I hope to take you along with me on this new and exciting journey. God Bless,” he shared.

Fans and followers are eagerly anticipating this new chapter in Baba Harare’s career, marking a pivotal moment in the local music scene. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...