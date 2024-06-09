Herald Journalist In Hot Soup Over ED-Russia Video Leak

Journalist Faces Axe Over Release of Kremlin Footage

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a rapidly unfolding controversy, Kudakwashe Mugari, a journalist from The Herald, is facing potential suspension for allegedly leaking footage of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The video, which shows Mnangagwa pleading for military support from Russia to defend against perceived threats from Zambia, has sparked significant diplomatic embarrassment for Zimbabwe.

Government sources informed ZimEye, “He is the one who leaked the footage, and that was wrong because it wasn’t approved.”

The footage in question is an official press release from the Russian government, raising questions about the basis for the accusations against Mugari. Despite this, the state has accused him of improperly disseminating the video, leading to his potential suspension.

At the time of writing, the specific repercussions facing Mugari remain unclear, though it is speculated that he will soon be suspended from his position at The Herald. Mugari has not yet commented on the allegations.

