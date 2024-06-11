Trigger happy businessman, Clark Makoni is jail material

By Jane Mlambo| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the judiciary system must take seriously cases of criminality especially those being committed by trigger happy individuals who are posing a danger to the lives of citizens trapped in such vicious cycles.

Ongoing cases involving Zimbabwean businessman, Clark Makoni, should serve as an eye opener to our courts of law when dealing with such dangerous high profile individuals.

Makoni has gone wild with cases ranging from kidnapping, robbery, fraud, attempted murder and dangerous possession of firearms which has seen him arraigned before different magistrates to face numerous high degree counts.

His name has become synonymous with serial killer Jaison Muvevi who made headlines after a killing spree which left a trail of blood and heartbroken families.

Late last year Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Makoni were arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi after defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Dr Gideon Gono a whooping US$ 85 000 after forging CR4 documents.

The duo like the infamous American robbery team in a 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde, fraudulently took over the directorship of Valley lodges owned by Gono and they have been out on bail.

In a show of rogue criminality, Makoni was also facing multiple charges during the same time which involved a case of kidnapping before Mutare magistrate as well as an attempted murder case in Kwekwe.

This week Makoni was further arraigned before Murehwa magistrate facing attempted murder charges in contravention of Section 27(b) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10.09.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commission Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Makoni in connection with a mining dispute in which he shot a vehicle tyre of a Toyota Prado belonging to his mining partner, Courage Moyo.

“On 5th June 2024, Courage Moyo and the suspect met in Juru on their way to the local Police Station. A confrontation ensued and Clark Makoni shot Courage Moyo’s vehicle with a firearm on the tyres in full glare of the public. One of the tyres deflated.

“Police officers at a security roadblock took the parties to Juru Police Station where the suspect pointed a firearm at his rivals. He refused to cooperate with police officers,” reads part of the statement by Nyathi.

Such wild acts exhibited by Makoni presents a litmus test for our judiciary systems in how it handles such pure cases of aggravated crimes.

Meanwhile, Makoni has another warrant of arrest awaiting him in connection with a case in which he is threatening to shoot and kill one of his mining partners.

Makoni is a blood thirst hyena that needs a game park-jail.

