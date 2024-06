Nation Mourns Chief Malaba

One of the longest serving chiefs in Matabeleland South Province, Chief Malaba of Kezi, has died.

He was 86.

According to Matobo District Development Coordinator Mr Obey Chaputsira, the traditional leader died at Tshelanyemba Hospital on Saturday.

Chief Malaba was installed substantive chief in 1988.

ZBC News

