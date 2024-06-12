Zanu PF Thugs Raid, Attack Gays

By Political Reporter- Over the weekend, suspected Zanu PF thugs raided the offices of the Gays and Lesbians Association of Zimbabwe (GALZ), threatening to “deal with them.”

Disguised as representatives of various churches, the group denounced the association’s activities and defaced the perimeter wall of the GALZ offices with graffiti.

The group, consisting of about a dozen men and women, also vandalised the property, writing slogans such as “Say No” and “Down with Homosexuals” on the wall and gate of GALZ’s Milton Park offices in Harare.

In a statement following the incident, GALZ expressed the fear and concern now felt by its members:

“GALZ, an association of LGBTI people in Zimbabwe, categorically condemns the acts of vandalism and intimidation that occurred today (09 June 2024) at our Harare office around 3:30 PM. A group of individuals claiming to represent various Christian churches descended on our Harare centre, chanting slogans against homosexuality. They proceeded to vandalise the property, painting hateful graffiti on the walls. While we respect differences in values, it is utterly unacceptable to deploy acts of vandalism and intimidation against communities that hold different values. GALZ has filed an official police report, and we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigations. We call on the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable for these criminal actions. This act of violence has not been committed in isolation; it is a stark reminder of the ongoing discrimination and hostility that our community faces. We urge religious and political leaders to condemn such acts of hate and to uphold the constitutional rights and freedoms for all citizens to be protected by law regardless of their diverse backgrounds, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression. GALZ remains steadfast in its mission to ensure LGBTI people are treated as equal citizens in Zimbabwe, and such attempts to deny our existence will not discourage us from further advocating for our rights.”

Zimbabwe’s constitution prohibits same-sex marriage but is silent on gay relations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also not indicated that he would protect gays.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTI community in Zimbabwe, where discrimination and hostility remain prevalent.

