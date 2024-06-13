Chivhayo Appointed High Court Judge

By Crime and Courts Reporter- President Mnangagwa has appointed 10 High Court judges out of the 39 candidates interviewed by the Judicial Services Commission last month.

Mnangagwa has also appointed one Administrative Court Judge.

These new Judges will be sworn in on Monday next week by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The ten new members of the High Court bench are Mr Naison Chivhayo, Mrs Faith Mushure, Mr Ngoni Nduna, Mr Regis Demure, Ms Philipa Phillips, Mr Gibson Mandaza, Mr Joel Mambara, Mrs Vvian Ndlovu, Mr Sijabuliso Siziba and Mr Mpokiseng Dube.

Maxwell Kaitano is the new Administrative Court Judge.

Controversial JSC secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana, confirmed the appointment of the judges and their swearing-in date.

