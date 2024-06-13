Mnangagwa Throws Chivhayo Under The Bus, Orders His Arrest

By James Gwati- The Government has announced plans to arrest individuals using senior officials’ names in their illicit dealings to intimidate people and legitimise their theft.

This announcement follows a series of audios released by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, who allegedly invoked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to loot state resources.

These claims have gained significant traction on social media.

In a statement on Thursday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere declared the Government’s readiness to take legal action against those who exploit the names of senior State officials.

“The Government is sending a very stern warning to individuals with a predisposition to namedropping and braggadocio for purposes of inflating their social and political importance. The Government stands ready to institute legal action on all individuals who abuse the names of senior State officials. Law enforcement will be deployed without partiality on all those abusing the veneer of public institutions and high-ranking Government officials to give cover for their mischief.”

On Wednesday evening, the Zanu PF Youth League strongly rebuked Chivhayo over the same issue.

In a strongly worded statement, the Youth League condemned Chivhayo’s “malicious, unfounded, and scandalous utterances,” asserting that his supposed closeness to the President was a fabrication for his self-aggrandisement. While acknowledging Chivhayo’s donations to society, the Youth League emphasised that his contributions did not entitle him to tarnish Zimbabwe’s revered leader’s reputation.

“While the Youth League appreciates donations that Mr. Chivhayo has been giving to the members of our society, in his own capacity as an ordinary citizen, and although we do not know the source of his income, let it be firmly known that as the vanguard of ZANU PF, we will not just sit and watch the name of our most revered leader being tarnished by such malcontents for their own self-aggrandisement,” the statement read.

The message was unambiguous: President Mnangagwa’s open-door policy, which encourages engagement with the citizenry, is not a license for abuse. Chivhayo’s actions were seen as a blatant exploitation of this policy, a transgression the Youth League is determined to curb.

“We have realised that Mr. Wicknell Chivhayo has abused his access to the leadership. Let it be known by whoever concerned that our tried and tested leader is a statesman of the highest caliber and integrity,” the Youth League asserted, signalling a significant shift in the political landscape.

This pronouncement marks the end of Chivhayo’s political immunity.

No longer protected by his claims of high-level connections, he now stands vulnerable to legal action.

The Youth League’s statement clearly indicates that the era of impunity for Chivhayo is over.

With the Youth League’s backing, authorities are expected to investigate Chivhayo’s actions thoroughly.

His claims, which once brought him notoriety and a semblance of untouchability, are now the very reasons he faces the possibility of jail.

The legal system is poised to scrutinise his every move, ensuring that justice prevails and that no one is above the law.

Chivhayo’s fall from grace serves as a stark reminder that political connections, whether real or fabricated, are not a guarantee of perpetual protection.

Chivhayo has been buying cars and donating them to celebrities on behalf of Zanu PF.

He has also appeared with President Mnangagwa at high-profile meetings, solidifying his association with the first family.

