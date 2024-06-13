Zanu PF In Turmoil

By A Correspondent

In a somber turn of events, the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) faces an internal implosion as the fabric holding the party together appears to be fraying at the seams.

The emergency meeting held on a tense Monday was indicative of escalating tensions within the once-revolutionary party, now struggling amidst both internal discord and external pressures stemming from an increasingly dire economic landscape.

The meeting, flagged as a “ZANU PF Policy and Coordination Meeting,” was presided over by the Secretary-General, Dr. Obert Mpofu.

The agenda, as disclosed by an inside source, featured critical discussions on the state of the party, the faltering economy, and the weight of international affairs bearing down on Zimbabwe.

The factionalism and power struggles that have long simmered beneath the surface of ZANU PF now seem poised to erupt into full view.

Sources within the party have hinted at deep-rooted conflicts that threaten to tear apart the very foundation on which ZANU PF was built.

The economic turmoil faced by Zimbabwe has only added fuel to the fire, exacerbating existing tensions and creating an environment ripe for dissent and discord.

As the party grapples with the repercussions of a deepening economic crisis, members are finding themselves increasingly at odds over the path forward, with diverging opinions on how best to navigate the turbulent waters ahead.

A Zanu PF source on Monday said :

“We are at a critical juncture in the history of our party, facing challenges that demand unity and resolve. The state of the party is under strain, and we must address these internal fissures before they widen beyond repair.”

The mention of ‘international affairs’ on the meeting’s agenda only serves to underscore the extent to which external pressures are compounding ZANU PF’s internal struggles.

As Zimbabwe navigates a complex web of diplomatic relations and economic dependencies, the party finds itself at a crossroads, where decisions made in the corridors of power will reverberate far beyond the nation’s borders.

