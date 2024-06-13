Zim Courts Embrace Technology

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to launch the fourth phase of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System.

The move which will result in the digitalisation of Magistrates Courts is a critical step in ensuring efficient, transparent and accessible justice for all Zimbabweans.

Briefing the media this Monday at the JSC Open Day and 14th Anniversary celebrations in Harare this Monday, Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure said the commission is undertaking a comprehensive digital transformation of the judicial system.

“We are excited about the fourth phase of the digitalisation of the courts. Come next year the magistrates courts will be fully digital and we have already made headway in preparing for the operationalisation of the system.

“Our intention is to improve the justice system and as we are in the digital era we have to move with times. We are confident that the system will run smoothly,” she said.

She also highlighted that modalities to assist the public ease into the process have been put in place.

“We do not want the introduction of the digital system to hinder access to justice but rather to improve it so the JSC has already established e-filling centres where the public gets assistance if they do not have devices to use.

“There is an SI which was put in place mandating JSC to help those who do not have access to the gadgets and data.”

Meanwhile, the JSC’s open day saw the public getting a close up with court procedures.

Since its establishment in 2010, the JSC has transformed the face of the judiciary by decentralising court houses to improve access to the justice delivery ssytem, while also introducing the digitalisation of court processes, among other developments.https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/local-news/jsc-to-digitalis…gistrates-courts/

