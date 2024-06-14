Football Fraternity Mourns Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga
14 June 2024
By Simba Rushwaya
Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga is No more?
A larger than life character in its real sense.
Go well genuine football supporter.
We will never forget our eating nest at your place in Belgravia in the late 1990s when I cut my journalism teeth.
You united football waring parties. Always joking.
I remember when you strangely invited for lunch one day when I had written critically about Moses Chunga only to find Bambo was also there. My heart pounded thinking I would get my hiding but you had softened Moses Chunga who would turn out to be my buddie because he believed I had written a balanced story that day.
Rest in Peace Mboma.