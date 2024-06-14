Mnangagwa Opens Up On Zanu PF Chaos

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday openly described as worrisome the bickering within the party.

Mnangagwa was speaking during Zanu PF’s 376th Politburo meeting in Harare.

“Nobody is bigger than the party. Let us be united, let’s shun disunity. Hatidi mazvake mazvake mumusangano medu,” said Mnangagwa.

He added: ” The party is for all and we must embrace diversity. We may have different opinions but let’s tolerate debate and constructive criticism. “

