Picture Of South Africa’s Youngest MP

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: YOUNGEST MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

.

.

Cleo Wilskut (20) and Jasmine Petersen (22) are selected to represent the Patriotic Alliance (PA) as Members of Parliament.

20 year old Cleo will be the youngest member of Parliament.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...