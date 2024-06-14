What You Need To Know About Euro 2024

The Euro 2024 starts on Friday, and 24 teams will compete to be crowned the champions of Europe.
The 2024 edition marks the return of the tournament to its usual four-year cycle after the 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosts Germany will kick off the tournament as they face Scotland at the Munich Football Arena.
Key Dates
The group stage will run until June 26 with the knockout stage beginning on June 29. The final will be played on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game at Allianz Arena.
June 30 – July 2: Round of 16
July 5-6: Quarter-finals
July 9-10: Semi-finals
July 14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin
TV Info
DStv’s SuperSport TV will broadcast all the games live with full build-up and review commentary, as well as match repeats.
Live streaming will be available on DStv Stream app and on Showmax.
Host Cities and Venues
The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.
Olympiastadion, Berlin: 74,461
Allianz Arena, Munich: 70,076
Westfalenstadion, Dortmund: 65,849
Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen: 54,740
Waldstadion, Frankfurt: 54,697
MHPArena, Stuttgart: 54,244
Volksparkstadion, Hamburg: 52,245
Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf: 51,031
RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne: 49,827
Red Bull Arena, Leipzig: 42,959
Groups
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
