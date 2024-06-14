Wicknell, Scott’s ZEC Server Price Inflated By USD1Million During 2023 Elections

Dear Editor. The case of the HP server, originally costing £4297 on Amazon, being sold to ZEC for $1.26 million by Chivayo and his “team Dzvii” raises significant concerns regarding financial misconduct, ethical standards, and oversight within procurement processes. This transaction exemplifies a glaring disparity between the market value of the server and its final selling price, suggesting potential fraudulent activities or gross negligence.

Firstly, the astronomical markup from £4297 (approximately $5500) to $1.26 million is unjustifiable by any standard measure of value addition or customization. This discrepancy indicates a possible deliberate attempt to inflate prices for personal or organizational gain. Such actions can erode public trust in institutions like ZEC, which are expected to manage resources responsibly and transparently.

Secondly, the role of Chivayo and team Dzvii in this transaction deserves scrutiny. If they facilitated this sale knowing the original price, they could be liable for fraud or corruption. This case may involve bribery, kickbacks, or other unethical practices aimed at securing lucrative deals at the expense of the public interest. An investigation into their motivations and the process followed could reveal broader systemic issues within the organization or industry.

Furthermore, the oversight mechanisms in place at ZEC must be evaluated. How did a purchase with such an inflated cost pass through procurement controls without raising red flags? This suggests possible collusion or a lack of effective checks and balances within the organization. Strengthening internal controls and ensuring transparency in procurement processes are critical to preventing such occurrences in the future.

