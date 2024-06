Cash Windfall For Roman Reigns

It is reported that Roman Reigns will receive the latest salary of $15 Million dollars every year as long as his contract is still active, at the same time bypassing Brock Lesnar’s annual salary of $12 Million dollars every year and Reigns becoming the first wrestler in the history of WWE to get the highest salary.

