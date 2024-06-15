Chamisa In Grand Appearance

By Political Reporter- Zimbabwe’s most popular opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa, was enthusiastically received by Zanu PF bigwigs at a function hosted at the British Embassy’s Chisipite residence in Harare on Friday.

Photographs from the event capture Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and former Zanu PF political commissar Webster Shamu eagerly vying for the opportunity to be photographed with the charismatic Chamisa.

Following the event, Chamisa took to his Facebook page to express his dedication to uniting the people of Zimbabwe.

Chamisa wrote:

MIXING AND MINGLING …It was really refreshing to interact with the invited guests and Zimbabweans from diverse walks of life at an event hosted by the @UKinZimbabwe. We must unite to build a stronger and better future. We’re #OnePeople.

