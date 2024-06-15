Spain, Croatia Clash In Explosive Euro 2024 Tie

Friday 14 June
Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, 9 pm CAT)
Saturday 15 June
Hungary vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, 3pm CAT)
Spain vs Croatia (Olympiastadion, 6 pm CAT)
Italy vs Albania (Westfalenstadion, 9 pm CAT)
Sunday 16 June
Poland vs Netherlands (Volksparkstadion, 3 pm CAT)
Slovenia vs Denmark (MHPArena, 6 pm CAT)
Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, 9 pm CAT)
Monday 17 June
Romania vs Ukraine (Allianz Arena, 3 pm CAT)
Belgium vs Slovakia (Waldstadion, 6 pm CAT)
Austria vs France (Merkur Spiel-Arena, 9 pm CAT)
Tuesday 18 June
Turkey vs Georgia (Westfalenstadion, 6 pm CAT)
Portugal vs Czech Republic (Red Bull Arena, 9 pm CAT)
Tournament Format
The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will progress to the round of 16. That will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.
The Euro 2024 winner will compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the 2024 Copa America winner.
Soccer24 Zimbabwe