Spain, Croatia Clash In Explosive Euro 2024 Tie

Spread the love

Friday 14 June

Germany vs Scotland (Allianz Arena, 9 pm CAT)

Saturday 15 June

Hungary vs Switzerland (RheinEnergieStadion, 3pm CAT)

Spain vs Croatia (Olympiastadion, 6 pm CAT)

Italy vs Albania (Westfalenstadion, 9 pm CAT)

Sunday 16 June

Poland vs Netherlands (Volksparkstadion, 3 pm CAT)

Slovenia vs Denmark (MHPArena, 6 pm CAT)

Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, 9 pm CAT)

Monday 17 June

Romania vs Ukraine (Allianz Arena, 3 pm CAT)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Waldstadion, 6 pm CAT)

Austria vs France (Merkur Spiel-Arena, 9 pm CAT)

Tuesday 18 June

Turkey vs Georgia (Westfalenstadion, 6 pm CAT)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Red Bull Arena, 9 pm CAT)

Tournament Format

The top two teams from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will progress to the round of 16. That will be followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

The Euro 2024 winner will compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the 2024 Copa America winner.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...