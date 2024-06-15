US Based Zim Medic Builds Clinic In Zaka

By Staff Reporter-By Staff Reporter – Sadock Mashindi, a United States-based clinician and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arise Hospital in Indiana, has built a clinic in Zaka, Masvingo Province.

According to The Mirror, the Nyamandlovhu Clinic, located in Dahwa Village in Zaka Ward 31 under Chief Bota, will be commissioned later this year and will offer free services.

Mashindi, who is also a cleric in the Church of Christ, was motivated to build the clinic after losing several relatives, including his father, to treatable diseases due to a critical shortage of local clinics. He explained: “I lost my father and relatives because we had to travel long distances to other clinics, and some people died on the way before accessing medical care. I started this project five years ago, and the clinic will be officially opened this year. We are doing this to help the community through our Christian values.”

Nyamandlovhu Clinic is expected to serve at least 5,000 villagers in Ward 31, the new resettlement area, Dzoro, Bota, and parts of Zaka South and East.

Mashindi funded the project with his own resources and received additional support from family and friends.

He views this initiative as part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to his village of origin.

He said: “My idea is to establish a mission in my rural village. We want to build a primary and secondary school as part of the mission, and the establishment of an orphanage is also being considered.

Currently, we have only two mission schools in Zaka, and I aim to establish a third one. I want to thank my family, friends, and church members for their support from day one. My wife, who is a medical doctor, supported me, and my kids made significant sacrifices to help build this faith-based clinic.”

In addition to building the clinic, Mashindi has donated medication and equipment to Machiva Clinic and is assisting villagers through mobile clinics with a team of doctors.

Before relocating to the USA, Mashindi was a teacher at Dewure High School in Gutu.

In the USA, he worked as a Regional Clinician Counselor before establishing his own hospital.

-Masvingo Mirror

