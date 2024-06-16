Gilbert Kandiado On Video: ZANU PF Will Make People Suffer for Another 5 Years.

By Farai D Hove |

In a bewildering display of contradictory rhetoric, Gilbert Kandiado, the husband of socialite Mai Titi, is on video delivering a series of statements that reveal a perplexing paradox within Zimbabwe’s political discourse. On one hand, Kandiado once made a shocking announcement on video, asserting that “ZANU PF will make people suffer for another 5 years,” a grim forecast that underscores a bleak reality of enduring hardships under the ruling party’s governance. This admission aligns with widespread public sentiment regarding ZANU PF’s controversial legacy of economic mismanagement and political repression.

However, in a perplexing twist, Kandiado subsequently pivoted to describe ZANU PF as “yellow honey,” a metaphor suggesting sweetness and benevolence. This sudden shift in tone raises serious questions about his credibility and motives. How can the same entity responsible for prolonged suffering also be likened to honey, a symbol of abundance and pleasure?

This dichotomy points to a deeper issue of opportunism and insincerity. By oscillating between starkly negative and overly positive portrayals of ZANU PF, Kandiado appears to be engaging in a form of political double-dealing, perhaps aimed at securing personal gain or favor within different factions of the political landscape. His statements serve to confuse rather than clarify, offering no genuine insight but rather highlighting the performative and often deceptive nature of political affiliations in Zimbabwe.

Such contradictory declarations underscore the broader problem of political opportunism, where individuals shift their allegiances and rhetoric to suit their immediate needs, often at the expense of truth and integrity. Kandiado’s dual statements reflect a troubling trend of exploiting political discourse for personal benefit, perpetuating a cycle of misinformation and disillusionment among the public.

In essence, Kandiado’s conflicting messages about ZANU PF encapsulate the paradox of Zimbabwean politics: a landscape where suffering is acknowledged but then swiftly glossed over with empty platitudes, revealing a facade of prosperity that masks deeper systemic issues. This duplicity not only undermines public trust but also perpetuates a fake narrative that hinders genuine progress and accountability.

