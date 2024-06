Mnangagwa Ecstatic About Xi Jinping Birthday

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

On behalf of the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, I wish Your Excellency Xi Jinping a happy 71st birthday, good health, and continued success.

I value our excellent bilateral relations and look forward to expanding our cooperation for mutual benefit.

