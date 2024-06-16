Mnangagwa Praises Women

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, underscored the pivotal role of the Women’s League within the ruling party during his address at the ZANU PF Women’s League National Assembly held at party headquarters in Harare.

Representatives from all ten provinces convened to review their performance and discuss key issues under the leadership’s guidance. President Mnangagwa highlighted the critical contribution of the Women’s League in fortifying the party’s foundation.

“To me, the Women’s League is the nerve centre of our party. You are the heart, liver, and blood in our body politic. Without women, the party cannot thrive. A political party becomes formidable when supported by women,” President Mnangagwa affirmed.

Acknowledging their pivotal role in the previous elections, President Mnangagwa commended the women for their efforts in mobilizing voters, which contributed to ZANU PF’s resounding victory.

“I want to express my gratitude for your role in the elections last year. Your unity, harmony, peace, and love during and after the elections were exemplary. If you have the support of women and youth in the party, victory is assured,” he added.

While stressing the importance of collective loyalty, President Mnangagwa emphasized the need for individual allegiance to the party and its leadership.

“Loyalty should not be merely collective but must start at an individual level. Your loyalty to the party should be personal, not just because you belong to a group,” he advised.

President Mnangagwa also urged unity among women, urging them to support each other in their respective roles within the party and to eschew divisive behaviors.

“There is no room in our party for negative traits like the ‘pull-him-down’ syndrome. We must unite and support one another,” he emphasized.

Encouraging the Women’s League to lead in developmental initiatives that enhance people’s livelihoods, President Mnangagwa reiterated their importance in advancing the party’s agenda and national progress.

