School Bus Involved in Tragic Accident

Spread the love

By Frank Muchilima | Esigodini, June 16, 2024 – In a tragic incident, two boys from Falcon College are feared dead following an accident involving the school bus carrying rugby players. The accident occurred approximately 20 kilometers from the college on the notorious stretch of road between March-binding and Esigodini.

The accident, which took place earlier today, has left the community in shock and mourning. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, and a formal statement from the police is awaited.

The local community has been vocal about the dangers of this particular stretch of road. Elson Ncube, a concerned resident, commented, “So sad what’s wrong with that stretch of road from March-binding to Esigodini. Almost every month 2 to 3 accidents must be recorded.”

Another local, Caroline Ndlovu, expressed her condolences, saying, “Yea that cave 😭😭😭 sad condolences.” Alex Dlamini simply added, “Sad news.”

Prosper Hloko, identified as a top fan, offered his sympathies with “MTSRIP,” while Owen Moyo highlighted the hazardous nature of the location, stating, “It’s so sad… that place is called Danger. Along Gwanda Rd Esigodini.”

As the Falcon College community grapples with this devastating news, further updates are expected from local authorities and the school administration. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...