Concerns Arise Over “Swelling in Legs” of New 2nd Lady Minni Baloyi

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – Recent images of Zimbabwe’s new Second Lady, Minni Baloyi, have sparked concern as suggestive swelling in her legs has drawn comparisons to the severe medical issues faced by Marry Mubaiwa, ex-wife of the same man, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The photos, taken during a public event over the weekend, show Minni Baloyi with noticeably swollen legs, raising alarm among observers familiar with the plight of her predecessor. This development has led to speculation about the health and well-being of the new Second Lady.

### Background on Marry Mubaiwa’s Health Struggles

Marry Mubaiwa, formerly married to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has faced significant health challenges in recent years. In June 2018, Mubaiwa was seriously injured in a bomb explosion at a political rally in Bulawayo, which targeted President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Although she survived, the injuries marked the beginning of a tumultuous period in her life.

In the months and years following the incident, Mubaiwa’s health deteriorated. She developed severe lymphedema, characterized by chronic and painful swelling in her limbs. Despite her critical condition, allegations surfaced that she did not receive adequate medical attention from the government. Her plight was compounded by legal and personal battles, including losing custody of her three children.

Mubaiwa’s visible suffering, combined with her public appeals for medical assistance, highlighted a lack of support from the state, drawing both national and international attention to her case. Her struggles underscored the harsh realities faced by those who fall out of favor with Zimbabwe’s political elite.

### Concerns for Minni Baloyi

The recent images of Mimi Baloyi have reignited concerns regarding the treatment and health monitoring of those close to the country’s leaders. The swelling in Baloyi’s legs, while less severe than Mubaiwa’s, has raised questions about her health status and whether she is receiving appropriate medical care.

Health professionals have yet to comment publicly on Baloyi’s condition, and there has been no official statement from the Vice President’s office. The similarities in the visible symptoms between Baloyi and Mubaiwa have prompted calls for transparency and assurance regarding the health care provided to high-profile individuals.

Based on the images provided, a comparison of the legs of Marry Mubaiwa and Mimi Baloyi reveals the following observations:

1. **Minni Baloyi**:

– In the close-up image, Minni Baloyi’s legs show some noticeable swelling, particularly around the ankles and lower legs. The skin appears tight, which can be indicative of edema (fluid retention).

– This kind of swelling is often caused by various conditions, ranging from minor issues like prolonged standing to more serious medical conditions such as heart, kidney, or liver disease.

2. **Marry Mubaiwa**:

– The image of Marry Mubaiwa shows significant swelling and discoloration of her legs, which she publicly reported as part of her health struggles. Her condition was linked to lymphedema, which is a severe and chronic condition where excess lymph fluid collects in tissues causing swelling.

While both women exhibit swelling in their legs, the degree and presentation appear different. Marry Mubaiwa’s condition seems more severe and chronic, with substantial swelling and discoloration, whereas Mimi Baloyi’s swelling appears less severe but still noticeable.

Without medical records or a professional medical assessment, it is difficult to definitively determine the cause of the swelling in Mimi Baloyi’s legs or compare it precisely to Marry Mubaiwa’s condition. However, the visual evidence suggests that both women experience leg swelling, but the extent and potential underlying causes may differ.

### Public Reaction

Social media and public forums have been abuzz with speculation and concern. Many Zimbabweans recall the tragic trajectory of Mubaiwa’s health and fear a repeat scenario with the new Second Lady. Some are demanding a thorough medical evaluation for Baloyi and greater transparency from the government regarding the health conditions of public figures.

Some of the comments are below:

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how the Zimbabwean government will respond to the emerging concerns about Mimi Baloyi’s health. The comparison to Marry Mubaiwa’s case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting medical care, and many hope that steps will be taken to prevent a repeat of such a tragic outcome.

For now, the public waits anxiously for any updates, hoping that this time, the story will unfold differently, with timely and adequate medical intervention ensuring the well-being of the Second Lady.

