I Don’t Care, Chivayo Responds To Anti Corruption Commission
17 June 2024
By A Correspondent
Controversial Zanu PF businessman Wicknel Chivhayo has responded to the ZACC Press Statement by playing a Jah Prayzah song titled “Vanorodza museve” with lyrics which go “Vanonyaudza, handikendenge…
” Vanorodza museve… Vandirongera ndirere… Vanonyangira…”
In English version…
” They are making some irritating noise, but I do not care; they are plotting whilst I’m sleeping, they stalk me… sharpening their pointed arrows to attack me, but will repel them. “