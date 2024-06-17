I Don’t Care, Chivayo Responds To Anti Corruption Commission

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF businessman Wicknel Chivhayo has responded to the ZACC Press Statement by playing a Jah Prayzah song titled “Vanorodza museve” with lyrics which go “Vanonyaudza, handikendenge…

” Vanorodza museve… Vandirongera ndirere… Vanonyangira…”

In English version…

” They are making some irritating noise, but I do not care; they are plotting whilst I’m sleeping, they stalk me… sharpening their pointed arrows to attack me, but will repel them. “

