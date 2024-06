Samy Levy Village Goes For Sale

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe’s premier shopping centre, Samy Levy’s Village, is up for sale for US$120 million.

Situated in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb, Samy Levy’s Village was built by Jewish businessman, the late Sam Rahamin Levy, in 1990.

The shopping complex has lost its shine due to electricity shortages, as many of its tenants now use generators due to the incessant power cuts.

