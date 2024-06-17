Zim Man Caged For Removing Condom Without Consent

A United Kingdom Court has sentenced a Zimbabwean man Guy Mukendi (39 years old) to four Years and three Months In Prison for removing condom without the consent of his partner.

Mukendi, from Brixton, was sentenced on Thursday at inner London crown court for the rap€ of a woman last year.

The woman had consented to s€x with Mukendi on the condition a condom was used, but he removed it without her consent.

Nonconsensual condom removal is classified as rap€ under separate laws applying in the UK nations.

Metropolitan police officers worked with the victim in a “milestone case” to obtain screenshots of messages from Mukendi in which he apologised for taking the condom off, explaining it was because he had not had s€x in a long time. He then deleted the messages.

Officers also gathered forensic evidence with the help of the victim. The evidence helped to secure the conviction of Mukendi, who was found guilty by a jury on 2 April.

