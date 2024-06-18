Amnesty International Leads Key Human Rights Campaign

Amnesty International

Last week, Amnesty International Zimbabwe conducted a three-day intensive human rights training program for activists from the Midlands, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Harare provinces.

The goal of the training was to increase the section’s membership base, identify human rights champions, inspire human rights actions at the community level, raise awareness of Amnesty International Zimbabwe’s work, promote respect for human rights among activists, and establish a sustainable networking platform for sharing experiences and best practices.

