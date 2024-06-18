More Woes For Chivhayo

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Authorities in Harare have said they gathered more documentary evidence into a case of alleged money laundering and abuse of office involving Wicknell Chivayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

Chivhayo, Mpofu and Chimombe are embroiled in a dispute over sharing loot in the supply of election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in the run-up to the 23 August 2023 general elections.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chair, Michael Reza said they have built a strong case against the trio. He said:

I can tell you, right now we have some documents which we want to show the three gentlemen and I hope I am not prejudicing investigations, but I want Zimbabwe to know that we have not been sitting on this investigation.

We have collected certain facts and when that information comes on form 242 and if everything goes according to plan, we will use this to go to court. You will see detailed information with facts, figures and numbers. You will see those things mark my words.

Reza warned the three men that should they fail to present themselves voluntarily to ZACC, they would visit them.

We know they have their rights but we have our time limit. If they don’t come we will go after them… Zimbabweans should know that ZACC is not toothless. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said there are no sacred cows.

I want Zimbabweans to know that there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and that is the stance we have taken as ZACC.

Chimombe and Mpofu accuse Chivayo of fraudulently changing their contract with South African company Ren-Form and Better Brands to supply voting material to ZEC.

The US$40 million tender was for the supply of biometric voter registration kits and other electoral materials to ZEC during the 2023 general elections.

It is alleged that in cahoots with Ren-Form officials, Chivayo later fraudulently amended the agreement to remove his fellow business partners and grabbed the money for himself, 66% of the payments.

On Sunday, ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane said they will interview Mpofu, Chimombe, and Chivayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the alleged ZEC deal. The three men are said to be currently out of the country.

Chimombe and Mpofu’s lawyers wrote to ZEC Tuesday advising that their clients were out of the country.

