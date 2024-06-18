Ramos Leaves CF Sevilla

Spread the love

Sergio Ramos is to leave Sevilla for the second time at the end of his contract, the LaLiga club announced on Monday.

Ramos, who started his professional career at Sevilla in 2004, only spent one season at the La Liga side after returning to his former club after 18 years last season.

A statement by Sevilla confirmed his exit, saying: “Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not continue next season in the Nervión entity after having fulfilled his dream of returning to the club where he trained as a player and achieved full international status. Sergio Ramos has played 37 games in the 23/24 season, with a total of 3,301 minutes and 7 goals to his credit.

“Sevilla FC would like to thank Sergio Ramos for the commitment, leadership and maximum dedication that he has shown in this campaign, wishing him the best of luck in his next professional challenge. Sergio Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the press room of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, accompanied by the president, José María del Nido Carrasco.”

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...