Warriors Date Chipolopolo…

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s lineup for the 2024 COSAFA Cup in South Africa from June 26 to July 7 has taken a twist with the announcement of their third Group B rival.

Initially paired with Zambia and Comoros, Zimbabwe’s group was unsettled when Malawi withdrew just before the draw.

The gap left by Malawi has now been filled by Kenya, making them the latest addition to the challenging pool alongside the Warriors.

Kenya’s inclusion was confirmed by the Kenyan FA President Nick Mwendwa, ensuring the Harambee Stars will compete alongside Zimbabwe in what promises to be a fiercely contested tournament.

