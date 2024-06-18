Wicknell, Chimombe & Mpofu On The Run

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Convicted fraudster and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo’s business partners, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have gone into hiding after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) announced its intention to question them about a US$40 million corruption deal orchestrated by Chivhayo.

The three men are suspects in the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender scandal.

Chimombe and Mpofu claimed they could not turn themselves in for interviews with ZACC as they are currently out of the country.

On Sunday, ZACC stated that it seeks to interview Chivhayo, Chimombe, and Mpofu to gather more information about the alleged ZEC deal and its beneficiaries.

Chimombe and Mpofu’s attorneys, Antonio & Dzvetero Legal Practitioners, wrote to ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane on Monday, explaining that their clients are currently “out of the country” but will present themselves for questioning once they return.

The letter read: “We act for and on behalf of Messrs. Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who have been made aware of press releases and/or advertisements in various media outlets, including print and electronic media, indicating your interest in interviewing them as part of an ongoing investigation. Our clients are currently out of the country and will not be able to attend any interviews until their return to Zimbabwe. However, they are willing to cooperate fully with the investigations and are available to attend any requested interviews upon their return.”

Reports indicate that Chivhayo secured contracts worth up to US$40 million with ZEC in the August 2023 general elections for providing tents, electronic devices, biometric hardware and software, ink, and training, among other items.

Chivhayo pocketed the proceeds of the corrupt deal and sidelined Mpofu and Chimombe.

