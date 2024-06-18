Zanu PF Forces Civil Servants To Go To Chitepo School Of Ideology

Source : Zanu PF

Chitepo School of Ideology Training Modules…

Every Civil servant should go to Chitepo School of Ideology

Topics covered include…

✅National History,

✅ZANUPF Party Affairs,

✅Zimbabwe Economy,

✅National Ideology,

✅Mandate of the Commissariat Department,

✅National Defence and Security, ✅Discipline and Code of Conduct (the dos and don’ts),

✅Guidance on Communication and Role of NGOs and CSOs, who funds them,

✅Opposition Politics and its players and their funders,

✅Media Communications,

✅Current affairs.

