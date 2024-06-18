Zanu PF Forces Civil Servants To Go To Chitepo School Of Ideology
18 June 2024
Source : Zanu PF
Chitepo School of Ideology Training Modules…
Every Civil servant should go to Chitepo School of Ideology
Topics covered include…
✅National History,
✅ZANUPF Party Affairs,
✅Zimbabwe Economy,
✅National Ideology,
✅Mandate of the Commissariat Department,
✅National Defence and Security, ✅Discipline and Code of Conduct (the dos and don’ts),
✅Guidance on Communication and Role of NGOs and CSOs, who funds them,
✅Opposition Politics and its players and their funders,
✅Media Communications,
✅Current affairs.