UK Based Zimbos Jailed For Running Multi-Million Dollar Drug Line

Spread the love

London – Kudakwashe Mutanga and Constance Chiradza were among the four people who were jailed for their involvement in the running of a multi-million pound drugs line through the Black Country.

Kudakwashe Mutanga, Amon Mambinge, Arun Sahota, and Dorcas Chiradza, were all jailed for their roles in the large-scale drug trafficking.

Dorcas Chiradza

Following lengthy investigative work from our ROCU (Regional Organised Crime Unit), dating back to 2020, it was discovered that Mutanga, 48, orchestrated the supply of over 81 kilograms of cocaine to his criminal associates across the West Midlands, and was involved in over £3 million in cash exchanges.

Kudakwashe Mutanga

The investigation identified that one of Mutanga’s closest associates was Mambinge.

Mambinge, 39, played a leading role in the distribution in the large-scale drugs distribution and movement of large sums of cash on behalf of Mutanga, between 2020 and 2021.

Sahota, 39, was also found to be involved in the operation and supply of the Class A drugs.

The three men were arrested on in February 2022, in a simultaneous and co-ordinated arrest following warrants that were carried out at addresses in Tumbler Grove, Wolverhampton, and Perbrook Road, Wolverhampton.

All three men were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and remanded into custody.

Chiradza, 31, was arrested at her home address after it was discovered that while serving as a probation officer for HMPS, she accessed probation systems to gain information on the defendants.

She was later charged with misconduct in a public office.On 13 June (Thursday), they were sentenced at Stafford Crown court after pleading guilty.

Mutanga of Broad Gauge Way, Wolverhampton, was jailed for 18 years.Mambinge of Tennyson Road, Willenhall, was jailed for 16 years and two months.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...