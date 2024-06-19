ZINWA In Trouble For Giving Chinese Company Water From A Private Farm

By A Correspondent | Former Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) chairman Michael Ndoro is up in arms with the national water body after it entered into agreement with a Chinese company to use water from his farm.

Ndoro who is also a former treasurer at Upper Manyame Sub Catchment Council has a private dam at his Utopia Farm in Melfort.

Ndoro alleges that there is an illegal extraction of water from his privately owned dam with the full approval of Zinwa.

Ndoro reported the matter through a letter seen by ZimEye to the Zinwa acting chief executive Taurai Maurukira dated May 13 2024.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern regarding the illegal extraction of water

from a private weir by a Chinese entity, this weir was built by National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on a servitude land provided by Utopia Farm (ourselves] – the current permitted water users from the weir are NRZ and Utopia Farm as per the water permit issued by Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council. As a responsible citizen and a stakeholder in water resource management, I feel compelled to report this egregious violation of water regulations and seek swift action from your esteemed authority.

” It has come to my attention that a pump house has been installed at the Utopia Farm Weir located in Melfort on an water agreement apparently signed with ZINWA as opposed to Upper Manyame Sub- Catchment Council who are the responsible authority in such matters,” he wrote.

“This unauthorized extraction of

water not only undermines the integrity of our water resource management system but also poses a significant threat and insecurity to the ecosystem and the surrounding community’s access to water-for both their livelihood and livestock.”

He added: “As custodians of Zimbabwe’s water resources, it is imperative that the Zimbabwe National Water Authority takes immediate action to investigate and address this unlawful activity and take appropriate enforcement measures to halt the illegal extraction of water from the private weir.”

“Furthermore, I implore your authority to implement stringent measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

Zinwa spokesperson Marjory Munyonga said there was no private water in the country.

“The Zimbabwe National Water Authority, in the execution of its work, is guided by the provisions of the law, in particular the Water Act (Chapter 20:24) and the ZINWA Act (Chapter 20:25). In accordance with Section 4 of the Water Act, there is no private ownership of water in Zimbabwe while Section 3 of the same Act vests all water in the President,” she said.

“Following the land reform programme, the law further vested the management of dams at ‘acquired farms’ to Zinwa.

Zinwa is therefore mandated to ensure the sustainable and equitable access and utilisation of water from the dams to aid socio-economic development.”

However, Ndoro is in possession of a water permit from Zinwa as one of the two sole users of the private dam.

“We would like to confirm that you S.M. Ndoro of Interfruit PL t/a Interfoods Manufacturing of Utopia Farm has been registered with us as water permit holder. Your water requirements can be met from the available dam permit number 15052,” reads the letter from Zinwa dated 2 October 2006.

“This letter serves to authenticate you as a legal water user and you have fullfiled the Water Act of 1998 Chapter 20:24.”

Ndoro said there was nowhere in the Water Act where the water body has got authority to give water agreements to private companies to extract water on dams constructed on the farms.

“It’s unfortunate when an Authority fails to impartially regulate and monitor the Act it is supposed to administer for the general good of all. This matter now requires intervention at the highest level.”

