Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South, Charles Majange Dies

June 19, 2024 – Harare, Zimbabwe | Charles Majange, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Chivi South under the Zanu PF banner, has died. Details surrounding his death remain scarce at this time, but sources close to the family have confirmed his passing.

Majange was a prominent ZANU PF stalwart, known for his dedication to the development and welfare of his constituency.

The Zanu PF party has yet to release an official statement, but an outpouring of condolences has begun on social media, where many have shared their memories and tributes to Majange’s life and work.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, and it is expected that more information will be made available in the coming days.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as more details emerge.

