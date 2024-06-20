Horror As Pitbulls Maul Woman To Death

Woman killed by four pitbulls in Bloemfontein.

A devastating incident occurred in Namibia Square, in Bloemfontein, on Monday afternoon, leaving a 28-year-old woman dead. The victim was brutally attacked by four pitbulls, suffering severe injuries to her lower body. Police rushed to the scene and found the woman lying on the ground, succumbing to her injuries. Emergency Health Services personnel declared her dead on the scene.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, three of the dogs had to be put down by police, while the fourth dog and its puppies were taken to safety by the local SPCA. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for increased awareness and responsibility among dog owners.

The police have opened a case of culpable homicide and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of animal control and public safety.

