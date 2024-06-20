Watch : Welshman Ncube Reveals How He Worked With Tshabangu To Fight Nelson Chamisa
20 June 2024
By A Correspondent
Welshman Ncube, an official of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has acknowledged collaborating with the party’s controversial Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, from the outset.
In a video circulating on social media, Ncube affirms Tshabangu’s status as a bona fide member of CCC.
Moreover, CCC has stirred controversy by removing Nelson Chamisa’s image from its founding party logo.
Ncube commented, “Sengezo Tshabangu was strategically ambiguous in his creation; hence, we must adapt and adopt him,” said Welshman Ncube, leader of CCC.