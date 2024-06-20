Welshman Ncube Removes Chamisa’s Face from CCC Logo

By A Correspondent

Welshman Ncube, an official of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has acknowledged collaborating with the party’s controversial Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, from the outset.

In a video circulating on social media, Ncube affirms Tshabangu’s status as a bona fide member of CCC.

Moreover, CCC has stirred controversy by removing Nelson Chamisa’s image from its founding party logo.

Ncube commented, “Sengezo Tshabangu was strategically ambiguous in his creation; hence, we must adapt and adopt him,” said Welshman Ncube, leader of CCC.

