Wicknell And Mohadi The Terrifying Power

Spread the love

By Nester Jukwa | Comment | When you dig into the layers of Zimbabwe’s political and economic power structures, one name that consistently emerges is Kembo Mohadi. He’s not just the Vice President; his influence stretches much further, deeper, and darker than many realize.

Let’s start with why Mohadi holds such a pivotal position. The roots of his power trace back to his training days. Mohadi, along with Lookout Masuku and Dumiso Dabengwa, were trained by the KGB. These “black Russians” learned more than just intelligence and military tactics; they mastered the art of covert operations and underground networks.

Today, Mohadi is widely acknowledged as the biggest smuggler in Zimbabwe. His operations span drugs, minerals, and even people. This isn’t a recent development but rather a continuation of activities that date back to the days of ZAPU and Rhodesia. Beitbridge, the gateway between Zimbabwe and South Africa, is crucial here. Historically, any valuable contraband that needed to pass through the border did so under Mohadi’s watch. His dominance over this transit point remains unchallenged, bringing him immense wealth and influence.

Many people underestimate Mohadi. They see only a fraction of his wealth and connections. But when you observe him alongside figures like Wicknell Chivayo, you begin to understand the deeper alliances at play. Chivayo’s rise to becoming a presidential advisor during Mohadi’s tenure as State Security Minister was no coincidence. It was a calculated move, orchestrated by Mohadi, to place his allies in strategic positions.

My experience working at Air Zimbabwe revealed more layers of this corrupt system. Obert Mpofu, who headed the customs department, was instrumental in controlling the flow of goods at the airport. Nothing passed through without Mpofu’s nod, a clear indication of the systemic corruption that feeds the country’s elite.

The stakes get even higher when these domestic power players connect with international groups. The partnership between Zimbabwe’s top officials and groups like Hamas, which are closely linked to Emmerson Mnangagwa, poses a terrifying prospect. The amalgamation of Hamas’s militant resources and the KGB-trained Zimbabwean elites could destabilize not just Zimbabwe but the region.

Despite his low profile and tendency to let insults slide, Mohadi’s silence is strategic. It allows him to operate his smuggling empire with minimal scrutiny. Some speculate that he might even leak information about himself to create distractions or shift narratives.

Zimbabwe’s government operates on dual tracks: the visible, official one, and the shadow government run by these seasoned power players. The appointment of younger ministers masks the maturation of a deeply entrenched corruption network. This “Senate of corruption” as it’s been dubbed, runs parallel to the official government, ensuring that real power remains in the hands of a few.

In essence, understanding Mohadi’s role in Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape requires looking beyond titles and into the shadowy dealings that truly dictate the country’s future.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...