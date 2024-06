IN PICTURES: Wicknell Missing At Airport

Spread the love

Wicknell Chivayo’s audio leaks, the convicted fraudster is missing at the RGM Airport arrival ceremony of the visiting new Frelimo leader, and present is his business rival, Chris Mutsvangwa the ZANU PF Spokesperson who stands to gain from Chivayo’s downfall.

https://twitter.com/pachisolife/status/1804016980137037974?s=46

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...