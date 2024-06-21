Warriors Drop To Worst Position In Eight Years

Warriors have dropped seven places down to number 129 on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The national team was in action in the recent international window and lost both matches they played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

They first suffered a 2-0 defeat to lower ranked side Lesotho before losing 3-1 to better-placed South Africa.

The two results have seen Zimbabwe dropping to their worst global ranking in eight years.

On the African table, the Warriors dropped five places to number 38 with 1122.54 points.

Meanwhile, Argentina remained the top ranked side in the world and Morocco is topping the African ranking.

World Top 10: 1. Argentina, 2. France, 3. Belgium, 4. Brazil, 5. England, 6. Portugal, 7. Netherlands, 8. Spain. 9. Croatia, 10. Italy.

Africa Top 10: 1. Morocco, 2. Senegal, 3. Egypt, 4. Ivory Coast, 5. Nigeria, 6. Tunisia, 7. Algeria, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. South Africa.

