Tatelicious Delivers Stern Advice to Mai Titi Amid Court Drama

Spread the love

Tatelicious Delivers Stern Advice to Mai Titi Amid Court Drama.

By Showbiz Reporter | In a late Monday FB post, the outspoken sociallite Tatelicious has issued a blunt and colorful critique of Zimbabwean comedienne and socialite, Mai Titi. The post comes amid ongoing legal troubles for Mai Titi, whose court appearances have been marked by controversy and public scrutiny.

Tatelicious did not hold back in her advice, questioning Mai Titi’s decision to appear in court with bodyguards and highlighting what she sees as a lack of remorse and humility.

“This one (Mai Titi) too 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. What are the bodyguards for when you go to court? 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Tatelicious wrote. She continued to criticize Mai Titi’s demeanor, suggesting that her behavior is counterproductive. “Bvepfe- clumsiness is what will kill you. When you are wrong, try to SHOW REMORSE not this CHINDINI 🤣🤣🤣🤣stubbornness.”

Tatelicious expressed frustration at Mai Titi’s repeated missteps, despite sometimes offering her support. “I sometimes back you, but you just keep saying OFF SIDES. Advertisement my foot, if you want to make COURT HOUSE your playing or working ground. HUMBLE YOURSELF, PURSUE ONE THING LIKE AN AMBULANCE.”

In a final jab, Tatelicious referred to Mai Titi with a term suggesting clumsiness, “DZUBURANDI -CLUMSY DUMPTY ONE 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” and ended her post with a hashtag, “#HOMWE_iHOMWE 👏👏👏.”

This public admonishment has sparked widespread reaction on social media, with many debating the appropriateness and impact of Tatelicious’s remarks. Some argue that Mai Titi needs to take the advice seriously, while others believe that the public shaming is unnecessary and harsh.

As Mai Titi’s legal issues continue to unfold, the public will undoubtedly keep a close eye on her actions and any further commentary from high-profile figures like Tatelicious.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...